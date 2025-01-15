David Schwimmer reveals horrible side of starring in 'Friends'

David Schwimmer has gotten candid about the scary side of getting famous after landing a role in Friends.
The hit sitcom starred Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David and late actor Matthew Perry.
During a recent chat with The Post, the renowned actor also revealed the advice he would give to his younger self, "Advice I'd give my younger self. ... I would maybe say enjoy it more. Enjoy the ride a little more because that was scary at the time to younger actors.”
The Madagascar star added, "The thing about being a public figure at a young age is, for me, it was quite scary actually at that time of my life. All of us were kind of constantly followed by three or four cars at a time. Anywhere we went, you had no privacy anymore."
David’s famous character Ross Geller on Friends earned him a whopping $1 million an episode in its final seasons.
The final episode of the popular show, which consisted of 10 seasons, was aired on May 6, 2004.
At that time almost by 52.5 million people watched the last episode, making it the most watched entertainment telecast in six years.