Taylor Swift shares heartfelt reaction on Brittany Mahomes' baby announcement

Taylor Swift subtly reacted to her boyfriend, Travis Kelce's, close pal's baby announcement post on social media.
The mega pop star took to her Instagram account on Tuesday, January 14th, to express her excitement by liking the joyful baby announcement post of an American sports team co-owner, Brittany Mahomes, and her husband Patrick Mahomes.
The couple uploaded a black and white photo of them holding the little feet of their third child, with the name of the baby in the background of the picture.
They penned a heartfelt caption alongside the post, "Golden Raye Mahomes. 1/12/25."
As reported by Daily Mail, Taylor and Brittany became friends after the 14-time Grammy-winning artist began dating Travis in September 2023.
In October 2024, the mother-of-three shared a picture alongside Taylor and other pals from the afterparty of the Kansas City Chiefs win against the Baltimore Ravens at that time.
In the snap, the Bad Blood hitmaker was seen playfully posing while pointing out Britanny’s growing bump.
Brittany Mahomes wrote a note beside her post, "Same girls, new bump."
This report came after the Kansas City Chiefs tight end seemingly revealed his marriage plans with the singer during the latest episode of his New Heights podcast alongside his brother, Jason Kelce.
The 35-year-old athlete disclosed that the best season to get married is the summer season, his friends tied the knot in the summer season.
As his remarks went viral on social media, fans began assuming that the NFL player might exchange marital vows with his girlfriend in the summers.
As of now, neither Taylor Swift's nor Travis Kelce's representatives have publicly confirmed their marriage plans.