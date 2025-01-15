Royal

Prince Harry's 'underlying anxiety' triggered before Meghan's Netflix release

The Duke of Sussex faces new fear ahead of Meghan Markle's Netflix show

Prince Harry is said to be more concerned than excited about Meghan Markle's upcoming Netflix show.

The Duke of Sussex, who has always been supportive of his wife is reportedly anxious about the reception of Meghan upcoming cooking show, With Love, Meghan, releasing on March 4.

Harry and Meghan are no stranger to the controversies as their every move faces strict media scrutiny since leaving the moving to the US in 2020.

The 40-year-old duke, who grew apart from his Royal relatives after making high profile allegations against them since leaving the UK, is now fearful about igniting fresh controversy with Meghan's new show.

An inside source has exclusively told Closer, "Harry is incredibly supportive towards Meghan and always tells her how proud he is about the cooking show and all the other plans that are finally coming to fruition."

"The only downside for him is that he does worry about how his family is going to react," added the source.

They further explained, "The Netflix show and business endeavours are one thing, but if Meghan elects to hit out at her critics back in the UK, for example, it would undoubtedly trigger a fresh firestorm of controversy."

"That cloud is always hanging over them and it most certainly causes Harry a lot of underlying anxiety," the source revealed.

