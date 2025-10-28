Kensington Palace drops brief note to mark Rupert Fund's milestone anniversary  

Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, issued a heartfelt message to mark the 50th anniversary of the Royal charity, Rupert Fund.
On Tuesday, October 28, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared the official statement after skipping the celebrations of the Rupert Fund's 50th anniversary.
In a joint message, the Royal couple, who tied the knot in 2011, deeply apologized for not showing up to celebrate the event.
"I am sorry I cannot be with you today to mark the 50th Anniversary of ‘Rupert, know that today, like every day, you will be thinking of your loved ones, but you come together at the Guildhall not only in remembrance but celebration of the community you have built and the bonds of friendship that were forged in the darkest of times," the Kensington Palace shared.
The statement continued explaining, "Your husbands, fathers, and sons passed from our sight on the path of duty, serving the people of Northern Ireland."
Notably, the future King and Queen recognized the new phase of Rupert, as the foundation given the chance to "rejoice in the peace that means the numbers of those that Rupert supports are declining, and the annual meeting can take place within Northern Ireland."
William and Kate also expressed immense gratitude for the deep and solemn relationship between the organization and the British Royal Family, previously handled by the late Duchess of Kent and the late Queen Elizabeth II.
The pair concluded their emotional and personal message by remembering the prestigious sacrifices of those individuals who died in the path of peace and in the service of the United Kingdom.
It is worth noting that the Rupert Fund, founded in 1975, was established to support the widows and families of fallen officers from the Royal Ulster Constabulary (RUC) and later, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).