Royal

Kensington Palace drops brief note to mark Rupert Fund's milestone anniversary

Prince and Princess of Wales shares brief message to celebrate Rupert Fund's big milestone

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Kensington Palace drops brief note to mark Rupert Funds milestone anniversary
Kensington Palace drops brief note to mark Rupert Fund's milestone anniversary  

Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, issued a heartfelt message to mark the 50th anniversary of the Royal charity, Rupert Fund.

On Tuesday, October 28, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared the official statement after skipping the celebrations of the Rupert Fund's 50th anniversary.

In a joint message, the Royal couple, who tied the knot in 2011, deeply apologized for not showing up to celebrate the event.

"I am sorry I cannot be with you today to mark the 50th Anniversary of ‘Rupert, know that today, like every day, you will be thinking of your loved ones, but you come together at the Guildhall not only in remembrance but celebration of the community you have built and the bonds of friendship that were forged in the darkest of times," the Kensington Palace shared.

The statement continued explaining, "Your husbands, fathers, and sons passed from our sight on the path of duty, serving the people of Northern Ireland."

P.C.: Kensington Palace
P.C.: Kensington Palace 

Notably, the future King and Queen recognized the new phase of Rupert, as the foundation given the chance to "rejoice in the peace that means the numbers of those that Rupert supports are declining, and the annual meeting can take place within Northern Ireland."

William and Kate also expressed immense gratitude for the deep and solemn relationship between the organization and the British Royal Family, previously handled by the late Duchess of Kent and the late Queen Elizabeth II. 

The pair concluded their emotional and personal message by remembering the prestigious sacrifices of those individuals who died in the path of peace and in the service of the United Kingdom.

It is worth noting that the Rupert Fund, founded in 1975, was established to support the widows and families of fallen officers from the Royal Ulster Constabulary (RUC) and later, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI). 

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Princess Anne makes key move as Andrew faces continued pressure from William

Princess Anne makes key move as Andrew faces continued pressure from William
The Princess Royal has marked a major event at Windsor Castle amid the Royal Family's turmoil

King Charles to give into Fergie's demands amid fears of another 'Spare'

King Charles to give into Fergie's demands amid fears of another 'Spare'
King Charles would be forced to keep Sarah Ferguson close amid the alleged association with Jeffrey Epstein

Queen Camilla leads Corsham's key event to mark 80th anniversary of WWII

Queen Camilla leads Corsham's key event to mark 80th anniversary of WWII
Her Majesty marked the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War with a major appearance in Corsham

Prince William gives clear threat to Princess Beatrice, Eugenie over Royal titles

Prince William gives clear threat to Princess Beatrice, Eugenie over Royal titles
Prince William issues clear warning to Princess Beatrice, Eugenie as Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson Royal Lodge drama intensifies

King Frederik, Queen Mary receive grand welcome on first day of Latvia trip

King Frederik, Queen Mary receive grand welcome on first day of Latvia trip
The Danish Royal family shares first statement after King Frederik and Queen Mary touched down in Latvia

Prince Albert, Princess Charlène host special American Ambassador at Palace

Prince Albert, Princess Charlène host special American Ambassador at Palace
Prince Albert II and Princess Charlène attend luncheon at the residence of the Minister of State

Kate Middleton adopts ‘meaningful’ habit for health approved by Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton adopts ‘meaningful’ habit for health approved by Meghan Markle
The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton takes life-changing step to stay healthy after cancer treatment

Princess Anne set to distance herself from Prince Andrew drama with bold move

Princess Anne set to distance herself from Prince Andrew drama with bold move
Buckingham Palace shares update on Princess Anne’s new move amid Prince Andrew royal drama

King Felipe steals show with grand welcome at Royal Academy

King Felipe steals show with grand welcome at Royal Academy
King Felipe makes regal apperance at the Royal Academy without wife Queen Letizia

Prince Andrew's meeting with Epstein, Maxwell, Weisntine at Royal Lodge confirmed

Prince Andrew's meeting with Epstein, Maxwell, Weisntine at Royal Lodge confirmed
The disgraced royal faces fresh scrutiny over royal lodge controversial guests

Sarah Ferguson plans new blow for King Charles after Prince Andrew’s promise

Sarah Ferguson plans new blow for King Charles after Prince Andrew’s promise
Sarah Ferguson warned over her new move amid intense public scrutiny

Prince Andrew becomes next in line to lose royal protection after Harry

Prince Andrew becomes next in line to lose royal protection after Harry
Prince Andrew’s security fate gangs in the balance after he stepped away from royal titles