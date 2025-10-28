King Frederik, Queen Mary receive grand welcome on first day of Latvia trip 

Royal

King Frederik of Denmark and his wife, Queen Mary, kicked off their official Latvia trip with a grand welcome at the Riga Castle.

The Royal couple, who exchanged their marital vows in 2004, were received by the President of Latvia, Edgars Rinkēvičs, on the first day of their official state visit.

On Tuesday, October 28, the Danish Royal Family took to their Instagram account to release this update on the King and Queen's arrival in Latvia.

"At Riga Castle, the Majesties received by the President of Latvia, His Excellency Edgars Rinkēvičs, at an official ceremony, where the King inspected the Guard of Honour and the Royal Couple greeted the Latvian and Danish delegations," the Danish Palace captioned their post.

They continued, "Later, the Majesties laid flowers at the Freedom Monument, which for generations has been a gathering point for the Latvian people's pursuit of freedom."

Notably, this official visit to Latvia marked the beginning of the Royal Couple's travels to the three Baltic countries, focusing on the close cooperation between Denmark and Latvia in terms of culture, security, and shared European values.

King Frederik and Queen Mary's international business trip will conclude on Wednesday, October 29.   

