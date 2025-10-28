Princess Anne set to distance herself from Prince Andrew drama with bold move

Royal

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Princess Anne is reportedly taking steps to distance herself from the ongoing controversy surrounding her brother, Prince Andrew, as royal tensions continue to rise.

The Princess Royal and her husband, Sir Tim Laurence, are set to travel to Australia and Singapore next month for an official visit, a move announced by Buckingham Palace amid growing tensions within the royal family.

King Charles' sister is set make the long-haul overseas visit from 8 to 13 November to mark the 100th anniversary of the Royal Australian Corps of Signals, of which Anne is Colonel-in-Chief.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace shared, "The Princess will undertake a series of military engagements in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane during the four-day visit to commemorate the centenary. As President of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, Her Royal Highness will lay a wreath at the Sydney War Cemetery."

It added that the Princess will also lay a wreath at the Anzac Memorial to mark Remembrance.

Princess Anne will spend the final two days of her trip in Singapore to mark 60 years of UK–Singapore relations, meeting President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

She’ll also visit the Kranji War Memorial, Airbus Asia Training Centre, and Rolls-Royce’s Seletar campus.

The visit follows the King and Queen’s 2024 Australia tour and Anne’s previous visits in 2022 and 2023.

Notably, her visit came amid Anne’s brother facing scrutiny over his close bond with infamous sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew also made headlines as he is being pressured to move out of the Royal Lodge, 30-room mansion after he gave up his titles.

