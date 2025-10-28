Royal

Princess Anne makes key move as Andrew faces continued pressure from William

The Princess Royal has marked a major event at Windsor Castle amid the Royal Family's turmoil

Princess Anne has thrown herself into royal duties as her younger brother, Prince Andrew, remains the thorn in the family's side.

On Tuesday, October 28, the official Instagram account of the Royal Family shared an update on the Princess Royal.

Sharing a snap of the princess with English cricketer James Anderson, the caption read, "Congratulations to everyone who received their honours from The Princess Royal at Windsor Castle today!"

"Recipients included Sir James Anderson, who was made a Knight Bachelor for Services to Cricket," the statement highlighted.


The social media update came as Prince Andrew has once again made his way into the headlines with the soon-to-be move out of Royal Lodge and reportedly asking the king for a separate royal residence, one for himself and one for his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.

During The News Agents podcast, Emily Maitlis, the broadcaster who grilled Prince Andrew in his infamous Newsnight interview in 2019, shared that Prince William might have met with Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie last week to threaten their royal titles if Andrew did not move out of Royal Lodge.

Andrew is reportedly eyeing Harry and Meghan Markle's former Frogmore Cottage home, while Sarah has requested Adelaide Cottage, which will soon be vacated by William and Kate after they move out of the house they've been residing in since 2008.

Besides that, Princess Anne's update came after Buckingham Palace confirmed that the princess, alongside her husband, Sir Tim Laurence, is set to travel to Australia and Singapore next month for an official visit.

The overseas trip, from November 8 to November 13, includes an Australia visit to mark the 100th anniversary of the Royal Australian Corps of Signals, of which Anne is Colonel-in-Chief.

Following which, Princess Anne will spend the final two days of her trip in Singapore to mark 60 years of the UK and Singapore relations.

