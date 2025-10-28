Royal

King Felipe steals show with grand welcome at Royal Academy

King Felipe makes regal apperance at the Royal Academy without wife Queen Letizia

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
King Felipe steals show with grand welcome at Royal Academy
King Felipe steals show with grand welcome at Royal Academy

King Felipe received a warm welcome during his solo appearance at the Royal Academy.

On Monday, October 27, the Spanish monarch attended a solemn ceremony held at the headquarters of the Royal Academy of Moral and Political Sciences.

His Majesty presided over the induction ceremony of Jaime Alfonsín Alfonso, State Attorney and former Head of the Household of His Majesty the King.

He was greeted by Pedro Rollán, President of the Senate; Fernando Grande-Marlaska, Minister of the Interior; Alberto Núñez Feijóo, leader of the opposition; José Luis Martínez-Almeida, Mayor of Madrid and Benigno Pendás upon his arrival.

In the institution's lobby, Felipe also greeted representatives of the various Royal Academies including Carmen Calvo, President of the Council of State, Luis María Cazorla, President of the Institute of Spain and Santiago Muñoz Machado, who is the Director of the Royal Spanish Academy.

As per Palace, “The Royal Academy of Moral and Political Sciences has a diverse intellectual activity: it meets in plenary session every Tuesday to discuss a topic presented by one of its members. In addition to the formal admissions ceremonies, it also organizes colloquia, panel discussions, seminars and tributes.”

During the event, he also held a brief meeting with the new academic and his family and later shared a social gathering with the attendees.

To conclude the ceremony, the monarch awarded Jaime Alfonsín the Academic Medal.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Princess Anne set to distance herself from Prince Andrew drama with bold move

Princess Anne set to distance herself from Prince Andrew drama with bold move
Buckingham Palace shares update on Princess Anne’s new move amid Prince Andrew royal drama

Prince Andrew's meeting with Epstein, Maxwell, Weisntine at Royal Lodge confirmed

Prince Andrew's meeting with Epstein, Maxwell, Weisntine at Royal Lodge confirmed
The disgraced royal faces fresh scrutiny over royal lodge controversial guests

Sarah Ferguson plans new blow for King Charles after Prince Andrew’s promise

Sarah Ferguson plans new blow for King Charles after Prince Andrew’s promise
Sarah Ferguson warned over her new move amid intense public scrutiny

Prince Andrew becomes next in line to lose royal protection after Harry

Prince Andrew becomes next in line to lose royal protection after Harry
Prince Andrew’s security fate gangs in the balance after he stepped away from royal titles

King Frederik, Queen Mary present Royal Couple’s Awards 'for first time'

King Frederik, Queen Mary present Royal Couple’s Awards 'for first time'
Royal Family shares major update on King Frederik and Queen Mary's apperance at historic award show

King Charles publicly confronted over Prince Andrew's alleged ties to Epstein

King Charles publicly confronted over Prince Andrew's alleged ties to Epstein
Prince Andrew has been under intense scrutiny over his alleged association with Jeffrey Epstein

Prince William unveils Earthshot Awards finalists shaping waste-free world

Prince William unveils Earthshot Awards finalists shaping waste-free world
The Prince of Wales is continuing his efforts for a sustainable world as he introduced finalists for the 'Build a Waste-free World' category

Buckingham Palace shares first statement after King Charles' Lichfield visit

Buckingham Palace shares first statement after King Charles' Lichfield visit
King Charles III pays surprise visit to Lichfield Cathedral for key Royal event

Princess Kate extends quiet support to Beatrice, Eugenie amid Prince Andrew's chaos

Princess Kate extends quiet support to Beatrice, Eugenie amid Prince Andrew's chaos
Prince William and Princess Kate have a hostile relationship with Prince Andrew amid ongoing scrutiny

King Philippe, Queen Mathilde arrive in Holy See for pious state visit

King Philippe, Queen Mathilde arrive in Holy See for pious state visit
The Belgium Royal Family shares important update on King Philippe and Queen Mathilde's visit

King Charles' heartwarming gesture to late cricket legend's family revealed

King Charles' heartwarming gesture to late cricket legend's family revealed
Shane Warne passed away at the age of 52 in 2022 due to a heart attack while holidaying in Thailand

Prince William, Kate Middleton set firm boundary as Andrew's drama deepens

Prince William, Kate Middleton set firm boundary as Andrew's drama deepens
Prince Andrew announced giving up his Duke of York title in October this year