King Felipe steals show with grand welcome at Royal Academy

King Felipe received a warm welcome during his solo appearance at the Royal Academy.
On Monday, October 27, the Spanish monarch attended a solemn ceremony held at the headquarters of the Royal Academy of Moral and Political Sciences.
His Majesty presided over the induction ceremony of Jaime Alfonsín Alfonso, State Attorney and former Head of the Household of His Majesty the King.
He was greeted by Pedro Rollán, President of the Senate; Fernando Grande-Marlaska, Minister of the Interior; Alberto Núñez Feijóo, leader of the opposition; José Luis Martínez-Almeida, Mayor of Madrid and Benigno Pendás upon his arrival.
In the institution's lobby, Felipe also greeted representatives of the various Royal Academies including Carmen Calvo, President of the Council of State, Luis María Cazorla, President of the Institute of Spain and Santiago Muñoz Machado, who is the Director of the Royal Spanish Academy.
As per Palace, “The Royal Academy of Moral and Political Sciences has a diverse intellectual activity: it meets in plenary session every Tuesday to discuss a topic presented by one of its members. In addition to the formal admissions ceremonies, it also organizes colloquia, panel discussions, seminars and tributes.”
During the event, he also held a brief meeting with the new academic and his family and later shared a social gathering with the attendees.
To conclude the ceremony, the monarch awarded Jaime Alfonsín the Academic Medal.