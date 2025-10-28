Meghan Markle unveils As Ever's new collection with romantic nod to Prince Harry 

Meghan Markle is already leaning into the holiday spirit with a brand new collection of As Ever that also includes a sweet nod to her and Prince Harry's special day.
On Tuesday, October 28, in a joint Instagram post, the Duchess of Sussex introduced the third major release of the brand since its debut in April 2025.
In her latest collection, which is being marketed as "Gifts for giving and gathering, thoughtfully curated to elevate every occasion," Meghan has added new items, including sparkling wine and candles.
The candles have caught the attention of many, as each comes with a backstory. Signature Candle No. 519 is reportedly inspired by Harry and Meghan's wedding day, May 19.
Candle number two, No. 084, is a nod to her birthday, August 4, and is described as having notes of fresh water lotus, California poppy and sandalwood.
Aside from new categories, As Ever's pantry side has also received a holiday refresh.
The collection includes a Signature Fruit Spread Gift set with three flavours: orange marmalade, raspberry and strawberry.
Moreover, the new honey offerings include a Honey Duo Gift Set with wildflower and orange blossom varieties, both 100% California-harvested. There is also a Sage Honey with Honeycomb, complete with edible raw honeycomb inside, reported Elle.
Since its launch in April, As Ever has maintained a limited-drop model with seasonal releases that sell out fast and restock slowly.
The business is developed in partnership with Netflix, and products are teased on Meghan's Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, which premiered earlier this year.
A holiday special of With Love, Meghan is set to debut on Netflix in November.