Queen Camilla has stepped out in Corsham without her husband, King Charles III, to mark the 80th anniversary of the Second World War.
On Tuesday, October 28, Her Majesty visited The Poppy Project to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.
During the prestigious event, 10,000 knitted and crocheted poppies were displayed in the town as part of the celebrations.
King Charles' life partner was welcomed by the Acting Bishop of Swindon and Reverend Dr Andrew Johnson upon her arrival at St. Bartholomew’s Church.
For those unaware, The Poppy Project was launched at the start of the year to create 10,000 poppies for display in Corsham.
This community initiative was inspired by The Peacock Women's Institute and brought together a wide range of community groups in the area.
Notably, the foundation has received over 31,000 poppies from across the UK and overseas, including schools, youth groups, residential homes, and businesses in the town.
However, the 78-year-old Queen of the United Kingdom also visited Martingate Shopping Centre, where a dedicated Poppy Shop was opened to provide free knitting lessons and coordinate community involvement.
She also met those involved in making the poppies and watched as they demonstrated how each one gets created.