Prince Albert, Princess Charlène host special American Ambassador at Palace

Prince Albert and Princess Charlène hosted a special American Ambassador at the Prince’s Palace.
On October 27, 2025, the royal couple gave a warm welcome to Mr Charles Kushner, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Principality of Monaco.
Following the audience, Ambassador Kushner presented his credentials to the sovereign Prince Albert.
The ceremony took place in the presence of Charlene, Mrs. Yvette Lambin-Berti, Secretary of State and Mrs. Jessica Huaracayo, Consul General of the United States.
Later on, Albert and Charlene attended a luncheon at the residence of the Minister of State.
For the speical event, the princess opted for a grey dress and black heels, with her hair tied in a bun.
Meanwhile, the prince wore a blue color three-piece suit.