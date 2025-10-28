Prince William gives clear threat to Princess Beatrice, Eugenie over Royal titles

Royal

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • |
Princess Beatrice and Eugenie are reportedly threatened by their cousin Prince William amid the ongoing Royal Lodge raw between Prince Andrew and King Charles.

As reported by Daily Mail, The Prince of Wales is believed to have asked the York sisters to pressurised their disgraced father to evict the crown estate or their titles could be stripped of.

The claims that the future king has summoned his cousins have been made by Emily Maitlis, the broadcaster who interviewed Andrew for BBC's Newsnight in 2019.

In a discussion on The News Agents podcast, Maitlis claimed that media drama was sparked outside Royal Lodge on Thursday night after journalists were given a fresh lead in ongoing rift over crown estate.

"There was a question over whether there had been, earlier in the day, a meeting between Prince William and the princesses, Beatrice and Eugenie, saying you guys have to get your dad to move out of Royal Lodge otherwise we will start re-examining the state of your own titles," she told.

Maitlis further explained, "They are at the moment allowed to be princesses, but there was a bit of pressure, we understand, being put on the princesses to say this is going to happen."

"Obviously you can see why Andrew as a father would want to keep their daughters happy and keep their titles in place come what may," she added.

