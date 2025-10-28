Royal

Kate Middleton adopts ‘meaningful’ habit for health approved by Meghan Markle

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton takes life-changing step to stay healthy after cancer treatment

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • |
Kate Middleton adopts 'meaningful' habit for health approved by Meghan Markle
Kate Middleton adopts ‘meaningful’ habit for health approved by Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton is said to have adopted a life-changing habit to keep her health intact after brutal cancer battle.

The Princess of Wales was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in January, 2024, after which, she underwent chemotherapy till September of the same year.

Kate - who officially resumed her royal duties in October last year declared herself in remission from cancer in January of this year.

Now, after a chaotic and difficult cancer journey, the future Queen has reportedly developed proper wellness routine based on mindfulness and meditation.

A palace insider exclusively told Radar, "Kate's completely embraced it. She's always looked after her health, but this feels more meaningful – it's something just for her."

"Meditation helps her pause and find calm amid all the chaos. She laughs about 'turning into a hippie,' but it's genuinely transformed how centered she feels," they added.

