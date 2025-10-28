King Charles to give into Fergie's demands amid fears of another 'Spare'

Despite keeping a public distance between himself and Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, King Charles might not be able to do the same in private.
According to a royal expert, the monarch could be trying to keep Fergie content with her recent demands amid fears she will "go rogue" if exiled from the Royal Family.
Andrew and his ex-wife have allegedly put forward their demands for a royal residence each, as they are set to move out of Royal Lodge after living together there for almost two decades.
There have been reports that Andrew might move into the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's former Frogmore Cottage home, while Sarah has requested Adelaide Cottage, which will soon be vacated by William and Kate.
Many have raised the question of why Sarah, who has not been a working royal for almost two decades, would receive her own royal residence.
Though Charles has no legal responsibility to Sarah, royal expert Rebecca English wrote for the Daily Mail that it would be "prudent" for the king to keep Fergie satisfied so she does not consider penning a tell-all book about the Firm.
A source told the expert, "The King is a kind man but his patience has been pushed to the limit. However, the last thing he also wants is another "Spare" [the bombshell memoir by his son, Prince Harry, in 2023]."
Sarah released her first biography, titled My Story, in 1996, which gave a first-hand account of her time as a member of the royal family, the end of her marriage to Prince Andrew and media scrutiny.
She followed that by a second memoir in 2011, Finding Sarah, in which she wrote about her financial battles and personal struggles.