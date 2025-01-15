World

Donald Trump confirms Israel-Hamas reach ceasefire, hostages release deal

Israel and Hamas agree on a ceasefire and phased hostage release deal after over 15 months of war

  • January 15, 2025
Hamas and Israel have finally agreed on a deal to stop fighting in Gaza and release hostages.

According to BBC, after 15 months of war and genocide and months of talks, with the US and Qatar as key mediators, Israel and Hamas on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, reached a ceasefire deal.

The upcoming US President, Donald Trump, confirmed the deal in his post on his social media platform, Truth Social. He wrote, “WE HAVE A DEAL FOR THE HOSTAGES IN THE MIDDLE EAST. THEY WILL BE RELEASED SHORTLY. THANK YOU!"

The 45th and 47th president of America gave the credit of the deal to his 2024 presidential election victory and said that the “epic ceasefire agreement could have only happened as a result of our historic victory in November," adding that his return to the White House gave the world a signal that his administration "would seek peace and negotiate deals to ensure the safety of all Americans and our allies."

Palestinians celebrate ceasefire deal


Meanwhile, Hamas in a press release has asked citizens to not move until the official start of the ceasefire.

The press release read, “The Government Media Office calls on the honourable citizens not to move before the official start of the ceasefire and to obtain information about the timing of the ceasefire from official sources.”

What is the ceasefire and hostage deal between Israel and Hamas? 

The details of the deal are not confirmed yet, but as per CNN sources, the implementation of the deal is expected to begin on Sunday, January 19, 2025, a day before Trump's inauguration, and during the first phase Hamas will release 33 hostages while hundreds of the Palestinian prisoners are also expected to be released at the same time.

The negotiation for the second phase, which is to end the war, will begin on the 16th day of the implementation of the deal.

