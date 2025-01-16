Travis Kelce makes rare remarks about Taylor Swift's presence

Travis Kelce couldn't hold back his admiration for Taylor Swift, sharing how her presence off the field has brought him a sense of "comfort" and support.
While conversing on The Stephen A. Smith Show before the Kansas City Chiefs' playoff game against the Houston Texans on January 18, the NFL player shared about his relationship with the Lover crooner.
Kelce said, “I'm enjoying all aspects of life. Me and Taylor are happy.”
"I couldn't be happier to have that confidence and that comfort off the field and all the support I could ever ask for in the stadium," the Kansas City Chief tight end continued.
Smith shared that he “never really listened to [Swift's] music” before attending to Swift’s concert.
He admitted that “I said, ‘This better be worth it.’ And I gotta confess, it was so damn good."
“She had you singing along the second time? Ain’t that something,” Kelce joked before Smith said, “And dancing!”
Upon asking about what change Kelce felt on his football talent, he responded, “I think personally, that's the beauty of being in a very strong relationship is that you get that support to be able to come in and focus on your craft, focus on being the best version of you.”
He added, “That's why I wanted to be at the concert, supporting her and being there for her, making sure she feels comfortable and supported in everything she's doing in life.”
Kelce remarked, “I think I'm as focused as I've ever been on my job and being the best player that I could possibly be week in and week out for this team," adding, “It's because I don't have to worry about things off the field."
To note, Travis Kelce confirmed that Taylor Swift will attend the January 18 playoff game.