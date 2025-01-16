Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez supports L.A. fire victims with heartfelt move

The 'Unstoppable' star donated to the A List, a marketing agency based in Los Angeles

  • January 16, 2025
Jennifer Lopez has made an "incredible" impact on L.A. fire relief efforts by donating a significant amount of clothing to help families affected by the devastating wildfires.

The Unstoppable star donated to the A List, a marketing agency based in Los Angeles that has created a "grass roots" fire relief organization .

In a shared post the agency said, "We got the most incredible, generous, beautiful note from Jennifer Lopez. We got the most incredible amount of stuff, the hugest amount of donations. So A) Oh my god, Jennifer Lopez, you’re amazing. B) People are asking how we’re doing. This is all incredibly grass roots."

In several video posts, the caption tagged the Unstoppable star and added, "Beyond grateful for your generous donation."

The video further shared about their relief effort for wildfires victims, including helping out the Pasadena and Altadena communities.

Lopez was also appreciated for her kind gesture as she included a note within her donation that made everyone "cry.”

To note, the update came after Lopez canceled her media appearances as the source shared that "It's important to her to focus on supporting the community of Los Angeles during this very difficult time.”

She was supposed to appear on several shows in New York City, including Today, The View, Live with Kelly and Mark and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

