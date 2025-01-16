Cardi B makes big accusation against estranged partner Offset

Cardi B has made some shocking claims against her estranged husband Offset.
The WAP crooner accused her ex and his mother, Latabia Woodward, for “robbing” her.
During a recent discussion on X Spaces, Cardi claimed, "I ain't listen after you and your momma robbed me. Yeah, you and your mom robbed me cold. Wiped my nose. Told you stop f--king playing with me."
However, the 32-year-old American rapper did not reveal the names of the things Offset and his mother “robbed” her off.
"You know what else be pissing me off? You know what else really hurt—really, really hurt me y'all?. You do so much for a motherf--ker. Lift them up when they're down. Lift them up when everybody turns their back on them,” she noted,
The Bodak Yellow singer also gave a message to her ex, “Pray for them before you pray for yourself. And then a motherf--ker come bother your peace to tell you that you wasn't enough because you never listen."
In late August 2024, Cardi filed for divorce from Offset in August after nearly seven years of marriage.
The pair share three kids, daughter Kulture, son Wave and a daughter, whose name is not revealed.