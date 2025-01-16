Southwest Airlines pilot arrested for DUI minutes before flight

A pilot of Southwest Airlines was arrested pre-flight for DUI (driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol).
According to NBC News, the pilot of the airline accused of the DUI was arrested at a Georgia airport on Wednesday, January 15, 2025.
Sources familiar with the matter told NBC that a Transportation Security Administration officer reported about the pilot to law enforcement officials after smelling alcohol on him.
After learning about the pilot, the authorities arrested him at Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport.
Southwest Airlines stated, “We’re aware of a situation involving an employee on Flight 3772 this morning from Savannah. The employee has been removed from duty. There’s nothing more important to Southwest than the safety of our employees and customers.”
As per the Chatham County sheriff's records, the pilot was arrested with the charges of DUI David Allsop. The 52-year-old was being held on $3,500 bond.
Moreover, the Federal Aviation Administration regulations "prohibit pilots from using alcohol while on duty or from flying, or attempting to fly, an aircraft within eight hours of consuming alcohol or if they have a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 0.04% or greater.”
Furthermore, the flight records show that the flight that was scheduled to take off for Chicago was delayed five hours because of the matter. The airline later apologised to the passengers and accommodated them on other flights.