‘Hollyoaks’ star Paul Danan dies at 46

Former Hollyoaks star Paul Danan has passed away at the age of 46, leaving his fans mourning.
The news of his sad demise was announced through his management in a heartfelt statement on Thursday.
“It is with heavy hearts that we share the tragic news of the passing of @pauldanan at just 46 years old,” the statement reads.
The management continued, "Known for his television presence, exceptional talent, and unwavering kindness, Paul was a beacon of light to so many.
"His untimely departure will leave irreplaceable voids in the lives of all who knew him. During this difficult time, we kindly request respect and privacy for Paul's family, friends, and colleagues. No further comments will be made at this time,” it added.
In June, Danan revealed that he battled respiratory failure due to his “obsessive” vape usage.
He was best known for potraying Sol Patrick in the Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks, before appearing on the reality series Celebrity Love Island and Celebrity Big Brother.
Prior to his death, Paul Danan had been running his Morning After Drama group and prison workshops, to help people who are struggling with addiction and mental health issues.