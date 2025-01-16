Entertainment

Madonna pens emotional wish amid Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal

The ‘Popular’ hitmaker turned to her social media handle to write an emotional message

  January 16, 2025
Madonna has a heartfelt wish to make!

On Wednesday, January 15, the 66-year-old Popular hitmaker took to her Instagram Story where she penned an emotional wish in the wake of Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal.

The singer shared a screenshot of the headline of The Wall Street Journal’s article titled Israel, Hamas Agree to a Deal to Pause the Fighting in Gaza.

Along with the article, the Back That Up To The Beat songstress penned an emotional wish stating, “Please G*D I pray this actually happens!”

She also dropped a praying and a couple of dove emojis in the story.

This note from Madonna comes after it was reported on Wednesday, January 15, that Israel and Hamas, who had been in a war against each other for 15 months finally agreed to a ceasefire deal following months of talks and the US and Qatar acting as key mediators.

It is pertinent to mention that in the deal, it was also decided that hostages in the Middle East will also be released.

“WE HAVE A DEAL FOR THE HOSTAGES IN THE MIDDLE EAST. THEY WILL BE RELEASED SHORTLY. THANK YOU!” penned the US President-elect Donald Trump on his Truth Social handle after the deal was finalized between Hamas and Israel.

