Brody Jenner opens up about his relationship with dad Caitlyn Jenner

Brody Jenner is speaking up on his complicated relationship with father Caitlyn Jenner!
On the latest episode of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, The Hills, the 41-year-old American TV personality made an emotional confession as he opened up about his relationship with Caitlyn, formerly known as Bruce Jenner.
It is worth mentioning that in April 2015, Bruce Jenner came out as a trans woman in a 20/20 TV interview, leading him to undergo a gender reassignment surgery in January 2017. Afterwards, he changed his name to Caitlyn Jenner.
In the show, Brody, who had a “distant” relationship with his father while growing up, revealed that everything is “better now” between them.
“I'd randomly see him — 'him' at the time — you know, here and there. But, mom would tell me that I would write on cards, 'Why doesn't dad call me on my birthday?'” he stated.
Brody, who welcomed daughter Honey in July 2023 with fiancé Tiarah “Tia” Blanco, also noted on how his “difficult dynamic” with Caitlyn made him look at fatherhood in a different way.
“I think not having Bruce around growing up and her doing that transition, it was tough just being her son. I just had a beautiful little daughter. I'm not living for myself anymore. I'm living for her,” explained The Hills: New Beginnings alum.
He added, “I think it's gonna make me a better father. I'm gonna do the exact opposite of, as far as being there for her, as my father did for me.”
The half-sibling of Kylie and Kendall Jenner also revealed receiving an apology from Caitlyn for “abandoning” him and said, “Just recently, I got a real, sincere apology. It was the first time in my life that I've ever gotten an apology. You know, I'm sorry for not being there, and honestly, it meant a lot.”
Caitlyn Jenner shares two sons, Brandon and Brody, with second ex-wife Linda Thompson.