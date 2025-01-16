Donald Trump’s national security adviser gives major update on TikTok ban in US

Donald Trump, who is about to take office as president, will find a solution to prevent TikTok from being banned this weekend.
As per BBC, this statement was made by his upcoming national security adviser. Congressman Mike Waltz believes that if the Supreme Court agrees with a law that would ban TikTok in the US unless it is sold, Trump will take action to prevent the ban from happening.
As the Biden administration’s time in office comes to a close, it is trying to find ways to stop TikTok from being banned or removed abruptly.
Meanwhile, ByteDance, a Chinese company has announced its intention to disable the app for its 170 million users in the United States by Sunday.
"We will put measures in place to keep TikTok from going dark," said Waltz.
He noted that as per the law, ByteDance would be granted an additional 90 days to finish selling its app if it proves it is moving forward significantly with the sale.
Waltz said that this extension gives President Trump additional time to allow TikTok to continue operating.
The incoming security advicer suggested earlier that Trump was considering issuing an executive order to temporarily halt the ban.
It is unclear whether any such action could override or bypass a law that has already been approved by Congress.