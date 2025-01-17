Mysterious artist wows beachgoers with stunning colorful stone sculpture

World

Walkers who saw the artwork described it as 'absolutely beautiful'

  by Web Desk
  • |
  January 17, 2025
A stunning piece of artwork made from hundreds of colourful stones was created on Cambois beach in Northumberland.

As per BBC, walkers who saw the artwork described it as “absolutely beautiful.”

Naomi Forrest, a visitor to the beach from Bedlington, saw the artist creating the artwork and commented that the artist worked “very fast.”

"It is a simple design and a simple thing to do but it's a wonderful creation," she said.

She explained the whole scene of how the artist created this masterpiece.

Forrest said that while walking on the beach with her two sons, she saw a man collecting stones.

The artist also constructed a tower of stones next to the ring.

She shared, “It wasn't that advanced when we first saw him, he was gathering the smaller ones, he just seemed very focused and in the zone, back and forth carrying the stones.”

"I didn't recognise him but loads of people were stopping to watch what he was doing and I told him it was absolutely lovely,” Forrest added.

Another visitor, Hannah Smith, who was with her fog was also highly impressed by the sculpture and described it as “absolutely amazing.”

"Obviously someone has put a lot of effort in, it's lovely to think of someone doing that,” she added.

