Taylor Swift, Ryan Reynolds get involved in Justin’s new claims against Blake

Justin Baldoni made shocking claims against Taylor Swift and Ryan Reynolds in a $400 million lawsuit against Blake Lively.
On Thursday, January 16, the American director alleged that Swift, 35, and Reynolds, 48, pressured him into accepting one of Lively's rewrites for the film in his 179-page complaint.
As per the claims, he was "summoned" at Reynolds’ New York City penthouse for a brief meeting where the pop icon arrived and "began praising Lively’s script. Baldoni understood the subtext: he needed to comply with Lively’s direction for the script."
Baldoni felt he didn't need "Reynolds and her megacelebrity friend to pressure him," so he texted Lively that while her changes made the scene "so much more fun and interesting" he "would have felt that way without Ryan and Taylor.”
However, the Gossip Girl alum allegedly replied by comparing herself to the Game of Thrones character Khaleesi, adding that Reynolds and Swift are her two "dragons."
A text message that was included in the filing reveals that "influential and wealthy" celebrity friend to be Swift.
Baldoni’s bombshell claims came a month later after Blake filed harassment lawsuit against him.