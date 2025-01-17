Entertainment

Taylor Swift, Ryan Reynolds get involved in Justin’s new claims against Blake

Justin Baldoni makes bombshell accusations against Ryan Reynolds and Taylor Swift in Blake Lively lawsuit

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 17, 2025
Taylor Swift, Ryan Reynolds get involved in Justin’s new claims against Blake
Taylor Swift, Ryan Reynolds get involved in Justin’s new claims against Blake

Justin Baldoni made shocking claims against Taylor Swift and Ryan Reynolds in a $400 million lawsuit against Blake Lively.

On Thursday, January 16, the American director alleged that Swift, 35, and Reynolds, 48, pressured him into accepting one of Lively's rewrites for the film in his 179-page complaint.

As per the claims, he was "summoned" at Reynolds’ New York City penthouse for a brief meeting where the pop icon arrived and "began praising Lively’s script. Baldoni understood the subtext: he needed to comply with Lively’s direction for the script."

Baldoni felt he didn't need "Reynolds and her megacelebrity friend to pressure him," so he texted Lively that while her changes made the scene "so much more fun and interesting" he "would have felt that way without Ryan and Taylor.”

However, the Gossip Girl alum allegedly replied by comparing herself to the Game of Thrones character Khaleesi, adding that Reynolds and Swift are her two "dragons."

A text message that was included in the filing reveals that "influential and wealthy" celebrity friend to be Swift.

Baldoni’s bombshell claims came a month later after Blake filed harassment lawsuit against him.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle fear ‘deportation’ after their bombshell claims

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle fear ‘deportation’ after their bombshell claims
David Lynch, 'Twin Peaks' director breathes his last at age 78

David Lynch, 'Twin Peaks' director breathes his last at age 78
Princess Kate shares rare insight on her own experience with cancer treatment

Princess Kate shares rare insight on her own experience with cancer treatment

Taylor Swift, Ryan Reynolds get involved in Justin’s new claims against Blake

Taylor Swift, Ryan Reynolds get involved in Justin’s new claims against Blake
David Lynch, 'Twin Peaks' director breathes his last at age 78
David Lynch, 'Twin Peaks' director breathes his last at age 78
Justin Baldoni denounces Blake Lively's claims in $400m lawsuit
Justin Baldoni denounces Blake Lively's claims in $400m lawsuit
Taylor Swift shares ‘heartbreaking’ news amid LA fires
Taylor Swift shares ‘heartbreaking’ news amid LA fires
‘You’ season 5: Everything about release date, plot line, cast
‘You’ season 5: Everything about release date, plot line, cast
Travis Kelce channels Taylor Swift's '22' vibes ahead of playoffs
Travis Kelce channels Taylor Swift's '22' vibes ahead of playoffs
Jessica Simpson plans to ‘destroy’ Eric Johnson in $210 million divorce
Jessica Simpson plans to ‘destroy’ Eric Johnson in $210 million divorce
Cheryl Cole set for 'fresh start' months after Liam Payne tragic death
Cheryl Cole set for 'fresh start' months after Liam Payne tragic death
Kim Kardashian pens emotional note to Chicago after her reunion with Kanye West
Kim Kardashian pens emotional note to Chicago after her reunion with Kanye West
Brody Jenner opens up about his relationship with dad Caitlyn Jenner
Brody Jenner opens up about his relationship with dad Caitlyn Jenner
Kris Jenner rings in granddaughter Chicago’s 7th birthday with sweet note
Kris Jenner rings in granddaughter Chicago’s 7th birthday with sweet note
Madonna pens emotional wish amid Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal
Madonna pens emotional wish amid Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal
‘The Bachelor's Matt James, Rachael Kirkconnell announce breakup after 4 years
‘The Bachelor's Matt James, Rachael Kirkconnell announce breakup after 4 years