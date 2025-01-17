Entertainment

Joe Alwyn reaches new career milestone with his big move

The 'Kinds of Kindness' star promote his latest film, 'The Brutalist'

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 17, 2025


Joe Alwyn made his highly anticipated debut on late-night television, appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers for the first time ever.

As per PEOPLE, the 33-year-old actor made his first appearance on a late-night talk show, Late Night with Seth Meyers, to promote his latest film, The Brutalist on January 16.

The film revolves around Hungarian Jewish architect László Tót (Adrien Brody), who survives the Holocaust and sets out to America to rebuild his life.

During the show, Alwyn shared rare insights on his character in the film, directed by Brady Corbet, noting, "The story is about a Hungarian immigrant, who Adrien plays, who flees to America after the war. And he's taken in by this big American aristocratic family who commissioned him for a job to build a monument, and things go south.”

He went on to say, "And I play Harry, who's the son of this family."

Meyers praised Alwyn's performance, mentioning that it was his first appearance on a late-night talk show.

The host added, "How are you feeling so far?".

"Awful," responded Alwyn, causing the audience to laugh. He then paused and smiled before telling Meyers, "No, it's great. I'm joking.”

To note, The Brutalist comes after Alwyn appeared in Kinds of Kindness, which was released in June 2024.

After his breakup with Taylor Swift following six years of dating, a source told PEOPLE that Alwyn was "doing well" and was "focused on work," dividing his time between "London and NYC."

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle fear ‘deportation’ after their bombshell claims

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle fear ‘deportation’ after their bombshell claims
David Lynch, 'Twin Peaks' director breathes his last at age 78

David Lynch, 'Twin Peaks' director breathes his last at age 78
Princess Kate shares rare insight on her own experience with cancer treatment

Princess Kate shares rare insight on her own experience with cancer treatment

Taylor Swift, Ryan Reynolds get involved in Justin’s new claims against Blake

Taylor Swift, Ryan Reynolds get involved in Justin’s new claims against Blake
Jessica Alba shares first statement after parting ways from Cash Warren
Jessica Alba shares first statement after parting ways from Cash Warren
David Lynch, 'Twin Peaks' director breathes his last at age 78
David Lynch, 'Twin Peaks' director breathes his last at age 78
Taylor Swift, Ryan Reynolds get involved in Justin’s new claims against Blake
Taylor Swift, Ryan Reynolds get involved in Justin’s new claims against Blake
Justin Baldoni denounces Blake Lively's claims in $400m lawsuit
Justin Baldoni denounces Blake Lively's claims in $400m lawsuit
Taylor Swift shares ‘heartbreaking’ news amid LA fires
Taylor Swift shares ‘heartbreaking’ news amid LA fires
‘You’ season 5: Everything about release date, plot line, cast
‘You’ season 5: Everything about release date, plot line, cast
Travis Kelce channels Taylor Swift's '22' vibes ahead of playoffs
Travis Kelce channels Taylor Swift's '22' vibes ahead of playoffs
Jessica Simpson plans to ‘destroy’ Eric Johnson in $210 million divorce
Jessica Simpson plans to ‘destroy’ Eric Johnson in $210 million divorce
Cheryl Cole set for 'fresh start' months after Liam Payne tragic death
Cheryl Cole set for 'fresh start' months after Liam Payne tragic death
Kim Kardashian pens emotional note to Chicago after her reunion with Kanye West
Kim Kardashian pens emotional note to Chicago after her reunion with Kanye West
Brody Jenner opens up about his relationship with dad Caitlyn Jenner
Brody Jenner opens up about his relationship with dad Caitlyn Jenner
Kris Jenner rings in granddaughter Chicago’s 7th birthday with sweet note
Kris Jenner rings in granddaughter Chicago’s 7th birthday with sweet note