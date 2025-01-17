Joe Alwyn reaches new career milestone with his big move

Joe Alwyn made his highly anticipated debut on late-night television, appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers for the first time ever.
As per PEOPLE, the 33-year-old actor made his first appearance on a late-night talk show, Late Night with Seth Meyers, to promote his latest film, The Brutalist on January 16.
The film revolves around Hungarian Jewish architect László Tót (Adrien Brody), who survives the Holocaust and sets out to America to rebuild his life.
During the show, Alwyn shared rare insights on his character in the film, directed by Brady Corbet, noting, "The story is about a Hungarian immigrant, who Adrien plays, who flees to America after the war. And he's taken in by this big American aristocratic family who commissioned him for a job to build a monument, and things go south.”
He went on to say, "And I play Harry, who's the son of this family."
Meyers praised Alwyn's performance, mentioning that it was his first appearance on a late-night talk show.
The host added, "How are you feeling so far?".
"Awful," responded Alwyn, causing the audience to laugh. He then paused and smiled before telling Meyers, "No, it's great. I'm joking.”
To note, The Brutalist comes after Alwyn appeared in Kinds of Kindness, which was released in June 2024.
After his breakup with Taylor Swift following six years of dating, a source told PEOPLE that Alwyn was "doing well" and was "focused on work," dividing his time between "London and NYC."