Naomi Osaka injury gives Belinda Bencic chance to win Australian Open

  • January 17, 2025
Naomi Osaka withdrew from match against Belinda Bencic after her pain became unbearable in third round.

On Friday at John Cain Arena, Melbourne the four-time Grand Slam champion was leading the opening set with 5-2 but started struggling before calling for physio during changeover, reported by MSN.

Osaka was determined to end the game but the abdominal pain took over and she was forced to retired early and left the venue waving to fans.

The world no. 1 also pulled out of the Auckland final earlier this month due to similar pain.

Bencic expressed her sympathy for Osaka, she told the press, "I really feel for Naomi, I saw her struggling a little bit at the end of the set and obviously it’s not the way you would like this match to end."

The world no.4 shared her well wishes for the Japanese player, said, "I thought it was a good match so hopefully she’ll be fine soon and she can play well for the rest of the season."

Before the game, the two-time Australian Open champion was optimistic about her match, noting, "I've been practising pretty well for the two days that I've been here, so it seems to be going good."

Belinda Bencic next opponent in 2025 Australian Open will be either Coco Gauff or Leylah Fernandez. 

