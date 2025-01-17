Entertainment

Justin Baldoni shares shocking details amid Blake Lively legal battle

Blake Lively accused her 'It Ends With Us' co-star, Justin Baldoni, of sexual harassment last month

  • January 17, 2025
Justin Baldoni has recently dropped bombshell allegations against his accuser, Blake Lively, in his explosive counter-lawsuit.

As reported by Page Six, the 40-year-old actor-director has sued his It Ends With Us co-star, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and her publicist Leslie Sloane in his fresh defamation case. 

Justin filed the case on Thursday, January 16th, in which he claimed that Blake used to make fun of his physical appearance during the filming of their romance-drama movie.

The Clouds star alleged that the mother-of-four was extremely 'unprofessional' on the film’s set due to her insensitive comments about his facial features.

Justin added in his latest suit, "Lively took them out of character again and began to joke about Baldoni’s nose, which he laughed off and joked in turn, even as Lively joked that he should get plastic surgery."

The father-of-two has also claimed that Blake's remarks about Justin's nose were also documented on camera as evidence.

In the lawsuit, he also accused Blake of using her close pal and popular megastar, Taylor Swift, popularity during the release of their movie It Ends With Us.

The Jane the Virgin star firmly shut down the sexual harassment claims made by Blake Lively in her December 20th filing.

The renowned actress initially accused Justin Baldoni of harassment and ran a smear campaign against her during the release of their film.

After her allegations, the Everwood actor has now legally responded to his co-actress' allegations and demanded $400 million from her team for publicly tarnishing his reputation.

