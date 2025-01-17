Royal

Prince Edward leaves UK ahead of Duchess Sophie's special day

The Duchess of Edinburgh is set to celebrate her 60th milestone birthday on January 20th

Prince Edward has already embarked on a solo foreign trip as his wife Duchess Sophie is gearing up for her milestone birthday.

As reported by GB, The Duke of Edinburgh arrived at Lennart Meri Tallinn Airport on Thursday afternoon, where he received a warm welcome by the ambassador to the Republic of Estonia, His Excellency Mr Ross Allen.

According to the Court Circular, Edward conducted makes solo overseas trip days ahead of wife Sophie's milestone birthday

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh have been married since 1999

he Duke of Edinburgh has undertaken an overseas trip, just days ahead of his wife the Duchess of Edinburgh's 60th birthday on Monday.

According to the Court Circular, King Charles youngest brother attended a training exercise at the cold weather operator course in Harju County as the Colonel-in-Chief of The Royal Dragoon Guards.

The training that takes place every year involves soldiers spending making a two-night stay in a forest in order to learn camping, make fires and how to search food and water.

After the training, Edward also paid a visit to the Tapa Camp, which is an army base in Laane-Viru County.

Meanwhile, he also graced the Battlegroup Officers’ and Warrant Officers’ Reception at Vihula Manor.

Duchess Sophie did not join her husband Edward on this trip, however, Edward's equerry, Captain George Hopkins from the Scots Guards Regiment, went to Estonia with the duke.

To note, Buckingham palace hasn't confirmed the duration of his visit, therefore, it is unclear whether he will be able to join his family for Duchess Sophie's 60th birthday on January 20.

