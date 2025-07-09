King Charles unveils personal art collection in Buckingham Palace exhibition

King Charles has unveiled private art collection to mark a milestone moment.
On Wednesday, July 9, His Majesty along with his wife, Queen Camilla hosted a special reception at Buckingham Palace to display his unique art collection for The King’s Tour Artists exhibition.
Soon after the event, the Royal family took to their Instagram account to share the glimpses into the exhibition, which is open to visitors from July 10 to September 28.
In the short clips, the King and Queen could be seen interacting with artists as they explores the paintings and sketches, as well as portraits that have captured his tours around the world over the past four decades.
“For the past 40 years, The King has commissioned an artist to accompany him on each of his official overseas tours. This diverse selection of painters have been able to observe and capture unique moments and extraordinary locations from 70 official visits across 95 countries and regions,” the King’s office wrote in the caption.
It further added, “Today, the artists were celebrated at an event to mark this milestone year, with a selection of artwork on display in the Ballroom at Buckingham Palace. “
Last year’s summer opening of Buckingham Palace set a new record, with 605,000 visitors passing through its doors.