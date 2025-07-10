Princess Charlene makes graceful comeback with daughter Gabriella, Prince Albert

Princess Charlene made a graceful return to the spotlight, stepping out alongside her daughter Princess Gabriella and husband Prince Albert in a rare and elegant appearance.
On Wednesday, Prince Albert along with the Princess of Monaco stepped out for public engagement after a royal tour caused a brief separation between them.
They made a public engagement with Princess Gabriella as she received the symbolic keys to the city of Vic-sur-Cère from Mayor Annie Delrieu during a dedication event.
It was a proud moment for the young royal as she inaugurated the public space named in her honour.
Charlene, Prince Albert, Princess Gabriella and her twin brother, Prince Jacques, attended the special ceremony where the young princess inaugurated a town square.
The mother and daughter duo garnered attention as they stepped out in remarkably similar outfits.
Princess Charlene served looks in a tiered pleated dress featuring a striking pattern across the shoulders and hemline.
Her flowing design, extended over her upper arms, was complemented by black pointed-toe flats.
On the other hand, Princess Gabriella channeled her mother's style in a printed sundress with a pleated skirt.
To elevate her look, she paired it with sandals and sunglasses for protection from the sun.
Princess Charlene's outing came after she cancelled her planned royal visit to Japan with her husband, Prince Albert, last month.