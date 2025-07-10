King Charles congratulates Novak Djokovic in video message after big win

King Charles has posted a video message to congratulate Novak Djokovic for winning the quarter final match.
Queen Camilla attended the Wimbledon Tennis Championship on Wednesday, in which Novak won a testing battle against Flavio Cobolli to reach a record 14th men´s Wimbledon semi-final.
Shortly after the match, the British monarch took to Instagram to congratulate the tennis player.
He captioned the post, “What a day at @Wimbledon! Congratulations @djokernole on your Quarter Final success - and thank you to all at The Championships who work to deliver such a fantastic tournament each year.”
For the sporting event, Camilla opted for an elegant white dress featuring a vibrant, multi-colored animal themed print. She was seated in the Royal Box at Centre Court to watch the action.
Her Majesty was greeted by several long-serving members of staffs at game including Will Brierley, Lead Groundsperson, Robin Murphy, Lead Gardener, and Malin Lundin, Collections Manager.
Camilla’s appearance at the Wimbledon Tennis Championship came after she hosted French President Emmanuel Macron and French First Lady Brigitte Macron with King Charles.
The royal couple also held a state banquet, which was attended by Prince William, Princess Kate and Princess Anne, at the Windsor Castle in honour of the French leader’s three-day state visit to the U.K.