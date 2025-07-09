King Charles, Queen Camilla bid farewell to Macrons with sweet group photo

  • By Ume Umema
  • |
King Charles, Queen Camilla bid farewell to Macrons with sweet group photo
King Charles, Queen Camilla bid farewell to Macrons with sweet group photo

King Charles and Queen Camilla are saying “Au Revoir” to French President Emmanuel Macron and French First Lady Brigitte Macron.

On Wednesday, July 9, the Royal Family shared as sweet farewell group photo of the couples as King Charles and Queen Camilla departed Windsor Castle for Buckingham Palace attend a special event.

In the photo, the foursome could be seen beaming with delight as they posed for a picture before parting company.

“Au revoir! À la prochaine! This morning, The King and Queen bid farewell to President Macron and Mrs. Macron,” King Charles office wrote in the caption.

Earlier to this, the Royal Family also shared some glimpses into King Charles and Mr Macron’s solo morning walk without their wives on their social media account.

“A walk through the beautiful South Garden on the grounds of Windsor Castle…,” they wrote along the video.

On Tuesday, the King and Queen held a state banquet at the Windsor Castle in honor of the French leader’s three-day state visit to the U.K.

For the event, Princess Kate and Queen Camilla pulled out their tiaras and the Royal Family Order of King Charles III.

Prior to this, Princess Kate and Prince William welcomed the French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, at RAF Northolt, an airbase located in Greater London.

