King Charles makes meaningful move after breaking royal tradition


King Charles Queen Camilla made a meaningful move after breaking royal tradition during the French State Visit.

The British Monarch and Queen Camilla toured a new exhibition of 70+ artworks from the monarch’s private collection, opening to the public at Buckingham Palace on Thursday.

The King's Tour Artists display in the Palace ballroom celebrates four decades of artists joining Charles on overseas tours.

As per the Palace, it includes the King’s own art piece, painted alongside John Ward.

Ward was the first artist the King invited to join him on tour, on the deck of the Royal Yacht Britannia during a visit to Italy in May 1985.

In an exhibition, the works of 43 different artists were chosen by the King from more than 300 in his private collection.

Kate Heard, a senior curator of prints and drawings at the Royal Collection Trust said, "His Majesty is obviously a keen watercolour artist and a keen patron of the arts, so the exhibition celebrates His Majesty as a patron of the arts, but includes that representation of him working alongside a tour artist.”

Heard added, "On those early tours, His Majesty would often paint alongside those artists that were taken with him. As the pace of royal tours has increased, things have got busier. There's then less opportunity to do that."

Both the exhibition and its book counterpart, The Art of Royal Travel: Journeys with The King, were developed by the Earl of Rosslyn—Lord Steward and close aide to the King and Queen.

To note, King Charles move came amid he reportedly broke the royal tradition as he welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife at Windsor castle instead of Buckingham Palace.

It was reported that King was compelled to host the first state visit at Windsor due to ongoing renovations at Buckingham Palace.

Related
Read more : Royal

King Charles releases first statement after sparking health concerns
King Charles releases first statement after sparking health concerns
King Charles sparked health concerns after being spotted with a burst blood vessel in his eye

King Frederik greets Duchess Sophie with cheek kiss during solo appearance

King Frederik greets Duchess Sophie with cheek kiss during solo appearance
The Duchess of Edinburgh and King Frederik had a warm reunion at Wimbledon earlier this week

Princess Kate ‘gracefully’ tackles Emmanuel Macron’s hand kiss
Princess Kate ‘gracefully’ tackles Emmanuel Macron’s hand kiss
Prince William and Kate Middleton greeted Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte at RAF Northolt

Royal Family drops BTS of final preparations for Macron's arrival at Windsor

Royal Family drops BTS of final preparations for Macron's arrival at Windsor
Buckingham Palace shared exclusive glimpse into final preparations for welcoming French President

King Charles highlights ‘enduring friendship’ with France in new speech
King Charles highlights ‘enduring friendship’ with France in new speech
King Charles III delivers powerful speech in front of Prince William, Princess Kate at state banquet

King Charles praises Prince William, Princess Kate after major health update
King Charles praises Prince William, Princess Kate after major health update
The British monarch raised health concerns after he was seen with bloodshot eyes while welcoming the French president

Kate Middleton pays homage to Princess Diana in red gown at state banquet
Kate Middleton pays homage to Princess Diana in red gown at state banquet
The Princess of Wales marked the first state banquet since November 2023 in regal style alongside Prince William

Princess Kate to make first State Banquet appearance after cancer treatment
Princess Kate to make first State Banquet appearance after cancer treatment
Kensington Palace has confirmed that the Princess of Wales is all set to attend State Banquet with Prince William