Princess Anne’s son choose to avoid Queen Camilla at Wimbledon

Princess Anne’s son, Peter Phillips, and his girlfriend Harriet Sperling made a stylish appearance at Wimbledon, but noticeably sat apart from Queen Camilla.

On Wednesday, the Royal Princess’ son and his girlfriend attended the tenth day of Wimbledon.

Peter and Lindsay were photographed at the All England Club during the quarter-final round.

However, they were not sitting next to Queen Camilla, who also attended the prestigious sporting event today.

On the arrival at Wimbledon, Queen Camilla met several staff members who helped in maintaining the prestigious tennis venue.

She was introduced to Will Brierley, the lead groundsperson who has spent two decades at the Club and oversees the Championship Courts.

The Queen Consort also met Robin Murphy, the lead gardener who recently marked 20 years of service.

Later she was introduced to Malin Lundin, the collections manager, who has spent 12 years at the Club.

Queen Camilla also connected with Novak Djokovic, who will face Italian player Flavio Cobolli in his next match.

Expressing his excitement about the upcoming clash with the 24-time Grand Slam champion, the Italian player added, "I will be on one of the biggest stages in the world, this is the best court in the world.”

On the tenth day of the tennis event actor Hugh Grant also marked the attendance.

To note, Wimbledon will be played over 14 days as it started from Monday 30 June to Sunday 13 July. 

