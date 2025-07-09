Kate Middleton hit by big blow as top aide leaves amid cancer battle

  • By Web Desk
  • |


Kate Middleton has suffered a significant setback as one of her most trusted aides steps down after 15 years of loyal service.

Natasha Archer, a pivotal figure in the Princess of Wales’ inner circle for 15 years, is departing Kensington Palace to establish her own private consultancy.

Archer, who is also known as Tash, had long assisted Kate with styling and recently held the role of senior private executive assistant to the Prince and Princess of Wales.

To note, Archer is married to Chris Jackson, the official Getty Images Royal Photographer.

The Palace sent Archer off with warm wishes for her next chapter, as more about her consultancy is expected soon.

Archer’s exit marked the end of an era for the royal household as she had been a significant person for Waleses since 2010.

She joined the royal household as a personal assistant to both Princess Kate and Prince William, coinciding with their engagement year.

Later, she evolved from a behind-the-scenes aide to become an indispensable member of Kate's trusted team.

By 2022, her influence had grown enough to earn her a promotion to Senior Private Executive Assistant.

She also had a responsibility in curating Kate's wardrobe for numerous royal engagements, including the international tours.

Princess Kate had Archer’s continuous support as she remained by her side while she underwent chemotherapy after being diagnosed with cancer last year.

Related
Read more : Royal

King Charles makes meaningful move after breaking royal tradition

King Charles makes meaningful move after breaking royal tradition
King Charles' move came amid he reportedly broke the royal tradition

Princess Anne appointed on new role by King Charles
Princess Anne appointed on new role by King Charles
The Princess Royal visited the headquarters of the Field Studies Council at Preston Montford in Shropshire

Prince William travels to Switzerland without Prince George for key royal duty
Prince William travels to Switzerland without Prince George for key royal duty
The Prince of Wales will depart the United Kingdom on Wednesday to support a cause close to his heart

Prince William, Queen Camilla show ‘mutual respect’ with heartfelt gesture
Prince William, Queen Camilla show ‘mutual respect’ with heartfelt gesture
Queen Camilla and Prince William join King Charles and Princess Kate at state banquet

William, Kate set to mark Louis' big milestone amid hectic royal duties
William, Kate set to mark Louis' big milestone amid hectic royal duties
The Prince and Princess of Wales welcomed their third child, Prince Louis, in April 2018

King Charles releases first statement after sparking health concerns
King Charles releases first statement after sparking health concerns
King Charles sparked health concerns after being spotted with a burst blood vessel in his eye

King Frederik greets Duchess Sophie with cheek kiss during solo appearance

King Frederik greets Duchess Sophie with cheek kiss during solo appearance
The Duchess of Edinburgh and King Frederik had a warm reunion at Wimbledon earlier this week

Princess Kate ‘gracefully’ tackles Emmanuel Macron’s hand kiss
Princess Kate ‘gracefully’ tackles Emmanuel Macron’s hand kiss
Prince William and Kate Middleton greeted Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte at RAF Northolt