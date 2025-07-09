Kate Middleton hit by big blow as top aide leaves amid cancer battle

Kate Middleton has suffered a significant setback as one of her most trusted aides steps down after 15 years of loyal service.
Natasha Archer, a pivotal figure in the Princess of Wales’ inner circle for 15 years, is departing Kensington Palace to establish her own private consultancy.
Archer, who is also known as Tash, had long assisted Kate with styling and recently held the role of senior private executive assistant to the Prince and Princess of Wales.
To note, Archer is married to Chris Jackson, the official Getty Images Royal Photographer.
The Palace sent Archer off with warm wishes for her next chapter, as more about her consultancy is expected soon.
Archer’s exit marked the end of an era for the royal household as she had been a significant person for Waleses since 2010.
She joined the royal household as a personal assistant to both Princess Kate and Prince William, coinciding with their engagement year.
Later, she evolved from a behind-the-scenes aide to become an indispensable member of Kate's trusted team.
By 2022, her influence had grown enough to earn her a promotion to Senior Private Executive Assistant.
She also had a responsibility in curating Kate's wardrobe for numerous royal engagements, including the international tours.
Princess Kate had Archer’s continuous support as she remained by her side while she underwent chemotherapy after being diagnosed with cancer last year.