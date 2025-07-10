Grand Duke of Luxembourg concludes Cabo Verde trip on sweet note

Grand Duke of Luxembourg, Henri, has concluded the Cabo Verde trip on a really sweet note.
On Tuesday, July 8, His Royal Highness returned from the Cabo Verde trip.
During the tour he took an active part in the Cabo Verdean Gastronomy Week. He also inaugurated a primary and secondary school to promote education.
The official website of the Royal Family shared details about the trip, which read, “HRH the Grand Duke concluded his visit to Cabo Verde this Tuesday. Education and culture were on the agenda over the past few days.”
It continued, “Regarding education, the Grand Duke, the President of the Chamber, and the Prime Minister visited students at a primary and secondary school to better understand the ambitions of the national education system. They notably inaugurated the primary school—the "13 de Janeiro"—which benefited from the Luxembourg cooperation program.”
Henri also got a change to visit Porto Novo, where he stopped by the João Morais Regional Hospital.
The Palace concluded the note, “On the cultural front, the Head of State had the pleasure of meeting students from the Luxembourg School of Hospitality and Tourism (EHTL) participating in the Cabo Verdean Gastronomy Week, an opportunity to bring together the expertise of the two countries.”
