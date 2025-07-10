Grand Duke of Luxembourg concludes Cabo Verde trip on sweet note

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Grand Duke of Luxembourg concludes Cabo Verde trip on sweet note
Grand Duke of Luxembourg concludes Cabo Verde trip on sweet note

Grand Duke of Luxembourg, Henri, has concluded the Cabo Verde trip on a really sweet note.

On Tuesday, July 8, His Royal Highness returned from the Cabo Verde trip.

During the tour he took an active part in the Cabo Verdean Gastronomy Week. He also inaugurated a primary and secondary school to promote education.

The official website of the Royal Family shared details about the trip, which read, “HRH the Grand Duke concluded his visit to Cabo Verde this Tuesday. Education and culture were on the agenda over the past few days.”

It continued, “Regarding education, the Grand Duke, the President of the Chamber, and the Prime Minister visited students at a primary and secondary school to better understand the ambitions of the national education system. They notably inaugurated the primary school—the "13 de Janeiro"—which benefited from the Luxembourg cooperation program.”

Henri also got a change to visit Porto Novo, where he stopped by the João Morais Regional Hospital.

The Palace concluded the note, “On the cultural front, the Head of State had the pleasure of meeting students from the Luxembourg School of Hospitality and Tourism (EHTL) participating in the Cabo Verdean Gastronomy Week, an opportunity to bring together the expertise of the two countries.”

For those unversed, Grand Duke of Luxembourg is the first in line of succession.

Related
Read more : Royal

Kate Middleton hit by big blow as top aide leaves amid cancer battle
Kate Middleton hit by big blow as top aide leaves amid cancer battle
The Princess of Wales key loyal aide stepped back after 15 years of service

King Charles unveils personal art collection in Buckingham Palace exhibition
King Charles unveils personal art collection in Buckingham Palace exhibition
King Charles and Queen Camilla held a reception to celebrate a unique exhibition of the monarch's private art collection

Princess Anne’s son choose to avoid Queen Camilla at Wimbledon
Princess Anne’s son choose to avoid Queen Camilla at Wimbledon
The Royal Princess’ son and his girlfriend attended the tenth day of Wimbledon

Queen Camilla makes elegant appearance at Wimbledon 2025
Queen Camilla makes elegant appearance at Wimbledon 2025
The 77-year-old queen becomes first senior royal to attend Wimbledon this year

King Charles, Queen Camilla bid farewell to Macrons with sweet group photo
King Charles, Queen Camilla bid farewell to Macrons with sweet group photo
The Royal Family shares sweet farewell photo of King Charles and Queen Camilla with President and his wife

King Charles makes meaningful move after breaking royal tradition

King Charles makes meaningful move after breaking royal tradition
King Charles' move came after he reportedly broke the royal tradition

Princess Anne appointed on new role by King Charles
Princess Anne appointed on new role by King Charles
The Princess Royal visited the headquarters of the Field Studies Council at Preston Montford in Shropshire

Prince William travels to Switzerland without Prince George for key royal duty
Prince William travels to Switzerland without Prince George for key royal duty
The Prince of Wales will depart the United Kingdom on Wednesday to support a cause close to his heart