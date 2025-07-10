Emirati Princess sparks romance rumors with French Montana in Paris

Sheikha Mahra, daughter of Dubai ruler Muhammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and rapper French Montana have found themselves wrapped in intense dating rumors.
The pair made a surprise joint appearance at Paris Fashion Week and were seen attending several events together in the City of Love, including private soirées and exclusive fashion shows.
Over the weekend, Her Highness posted an adorable Instagram Story of her holding a love lock in front of the Eiffel Tower, a move that is often associated with romantic gestures.
The unexpected potential romance between a rap icon and a princess has many spectators interested in the subject.
Sheikha Mahra is known for her growing presence in the business world, as she launched a fragrance brand called Mahra M1, with the inaugural product titled Divorce, which bears the price tag of $272.
The product was launched after Mahra got divorced from her husband, Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum, in 2024 due to alleged infidelity on the husband's part.
Moreover, the pair share a daughter together, whom they welcome a month before their divorce in May 2024.
On the other hand, French Montana, whose real name is Karim Kharbouch, rose to fame with hits such as Unforgettable and No Stylist.
In addition to his music career, he has been involved in several philanthropic efforts across Africa and the Middle East, including funding healthcare and education initiatives in Uganda and North Africa.