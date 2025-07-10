Emirati Princess sparks romance rumors with French Montana in Paris

Emirati Princess sparks romance rumors with French Montana in Paris
Emirati Princess sparks romance rumors with French Montana in Paris

Sheikha Mahra, daughter of Dubai ruler Muhammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and rapper French Montana have found themselves wrapped in intense dating rumors.

The pair made a surprise joint appearance at Paris Fashion Week and were seen attending several events together in the City of Love, including private soirées and exclusive fashion shows.

Over the weekend, Her Highness posted an adorable Instagram Story of her holding a love lock in front of the Eiffel Tower, a move that is often associated with romantic gestures.


The unexpected potential romance between a rap icon and a princess has many spectators interested in the subject.

Sheikha Mahra is known for her growing presence in the business world, as she launched a fragrance brand called Mahra M1, with the inaugural product titled Divorce, which bears the price tag of $272.

The product was launched after Mahra got divorced from her husband, Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum, in 2024 due to alleged infidelity on the husband's part.

Moreover, the pair share a daughter together, whom they welcome a month before their divorce in May 2024.

On the other hand, French Montana, whose real name is Karim Kharbouch, rose to fame with hits such as Unforgettable and No Stylist.

In addition to his music career, he has been involved in several philanthropic efforts across Africa and the Middle East, including funding healthcare and education initiatives in Uganda and North Africa.

Related
Read more : Royal

Princess Anne’s son choose to avoid Queen Camilla at Wimbledon
Princess Anne’s son choose to avoid Queen Camilla at Wimbledon
The Royal Princess’ son and his girlfriend attended the tenth day of Wimbledon

Queen Camilla makes elegant appearance at Wimbledon 2025
Queen Camilla makes elegant appearance at Wimbledon 2025
The 77-year-old queen becomes first senior royal to attend Wimbledon this year

King Charles, Queen Camilla bid farewell to Macrons with sweet group photo
King Charles, Queen Camilla bid farewell to Macrons with sweet group photo
The Royal Family shares sweet farewell photo of King Charles and Queen Camilla with President and his wife

King Charles makes meaningful move after breaking royal tradition

King Charles makes meaningful move after breaking royal tradition
King Charles' move came after he reportedly broke the royal tradition

Princess Anne appointed on new role by King Charles
Princess Anne appointed on new role by King Charles
The Princess Royal visited the headquarters of the Field Studies Council at Preston Montford in Shropshire

Prince William travels to Switzerland without Prince George for key royal duty
Prince William travels to Switzerland without Prince George for key royal duty
The Prince of Wales will depart the United Kingdom on Wednesday to support a cause close to his heart

Prince William, Queen Camilla show ‘mutual respect’ with heartfelt gesture
Prince William, Queen Camilla show ‘mutual respect’ with heartfelt gesture
Queen Camilla and Prince William join King Charles and Princess Kate at state banquet

William, Kate set to mark Louis' big milestone amid hectic royal duties
William, Kate set to mark Louis' big milestone amid hectic royal duties
The Prince and Princess of Wales welcomed their third child, Prince Louis, in April 2018