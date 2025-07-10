Prince William celebrates ‘big win’ as Lionesses secure vital victory

Prince William is hyping up the Lionesses!

The Prince of Wales, who is the patron of The Football Association, penned a sweet message for the England women team as they continue their successful UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 journey.

Taking to the joint Instagram account of the Prince and Princess of Wales, the father-of-two reshared the post by the Lionesses.

The post celebrated the team’s victory in the second UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 group stage match.

“Four goals and three big points at #WEURO2025!,”the caption noted.

Resharing the post, Prine William wrote, “A big win in the group stage!Off the mark and onto the next one. Let's go @lionesses! GREENWOO @lionesses and England #WEURO2025.”

Not only he sent his heartiest wishes to the England women’s national football team, the future king also travelled to Switzerland on Wednesday, July 9, to support them during the match.

The next-in-line to British throne watched the action from the stands, showing his unwavering support to his country's team.

Last week, Prince William wished luck to team ahead of their first major tournament at Euro 2025, against the Netherlands on Saturday, July 5.

“Best of luck to Wales as they make their Women's Euros debut. A proud and historical moment for Welsh football. Pob lwe!" he wrote at the time.

Prince William, who is an avid football fan, became the patron of The Football Association in 2024.

