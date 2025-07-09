Queen Camilla makes elegant appearance at Wimbledon 2025

Queen Camilla is gracing the Wimbledon Tennis Championships!
On Wednesday, July 9, the 77-year-old royal stepped out to attend the tenth day of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.
Queen Camilla rocked an elegant white dress featuring a vibrant, multi-colored animal and nature-themed print for the outing.
During the sporty event, King Charles' wife met with several long-serving members of staffs, who help maintain the prestigious tennis venue, including Will Brierley, Lead Groundsperson, Robin Murphy, Lead Gardener, and Malin Lundin, Collections Manager.
Later on, the queen consort had a sweet encounter with seven-time Wimbledon champ Novak Djokovic, who is playing in the quarterfinals today against Italian player Flavio Cobolli.
Following the introductions, Her Majesty took a seat in the Royal Box at Centre Court to watch the action.
Queen Camilla’s Wimbledon appearance marks the first by a senior royal at the tournament so far this year.
A day earlier, the Queen and Princess Kate pulled out their tiaras for a glamorous state banquet, held at Windsor Castle in honour of French President Emmanuel Macron's state visit to the U.K.
Queen Camilla wore the Belgian Sapphire Tiara from the late Queen Elizabeth's collection while the Princess of Wales shined at Queen Mary's Lover's Knot Tiara.
This marked as Queen Camilla's first time wearing a tiara this year.