Queen Camilla makes elegant appearance at Wimbledon 2025

  • By Ume Umema
  • |
Queen Camilla makes elegant appearance at Wimbledon 2025
Queen Camilla makes elegant appearance at Wimbledon 2025

Queen Camilla is gracing the Wimbledon Tennis Championships!

On Wednesday, July 9, the 77-year-old royal stepped out to attend the tenth day of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.

Queen Camilla rocked an elegant white dress featuring a vibrant, multi-colored animal and nature-themed print for the outing.

During the sporty event, King Charles' wife met with several long-serving members of staffs, who help maintain the prestigious tennis venue, including Will Brierley, Lead Groundsperson, Robin Murphy, Lead Gardener, and Malin Lundin, Collections Manager.

Later on, the queen consort had a sweet encounter with seven-time Wimbledon champ Novak Djokovic, who is playing in the quarterfinals today against Italian player Flavio Cobolli.

Following the introductions, Her Majesty took a seat in the Royal Box at Centre Court to watch the action.

Queen Camilla’s Wimbledon appearance marks the first by a senior royal at the tournament so far this year.

A day earlier, the Queen and Princess Kate pulled out their tiaras for a glamorous state banquet, held at Windsor Castle in honour of French President Emmanuel Macron's state visit to the U.K.

Queen Camilla wore the Belgian Sapphire Tiara from the late Queen Elizabeth's collection while the Princess of Wales shined at Queen Mary's Lover's Knot Tiara. 

This marked as Queen Camilla's first time wearing a tiara this year.

Related
Read more : Royal

Prince William, Queen Camilla show ‘mutual respect’ with heartfelt gesture
Prince William, Queen Camilla show ‘mutual respect’ with heartfelt gesture
Queen Camilla and Prince William join King Charles and Princess Kate at state banquet

William, Kate set to mark Louis' big milestone amid hectic royal duties
William, Kate set to mark Louis' big milestone amid hectic royal duties
The Prince and Princess of Wales welcomed their third child, Prince Louis, in April 2018

King Charles releases first statement after sparking health concerns
King Charles releases first statement after sparking health concerns
King Charles sparked health concerns after being spotted with a burst blood vessel in his eye

King Frederik greets Duchess Sophie with cheek kiss during solo appearance

King Frederik greets Duchess Sophie with cheek kiss during solo appearance
The Duchess of Edinburgh and King Frederik had a warm reunion at Wimbledon earlier this week

Princess Kate ‘gracefully’ tackles Emmanuel Macron’s hand kiss
Princess Kate ‘gracefully’ tackles Emmanuel Macron’s hand kiss
Prince William and Kate Middleton greeted Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte at RAF Northolt

Royal Family drops BTS of final preparations for Macron's arrival at Windsor

Royal Family drops BTS of final preparations for Macron's arrival at Windsor
Buckingham Palace shared exclusive glimpse into final preparations for welcoming French President

King Charles highlights ‘enduring friendship’ with France in new speech
King Charles highlights ‘enduring friendship’ with France in new speech
King Charles III delivers powerful speech in front of Prince William, Princess Kate at state banquet

King Charles praises Prince William, Princess Kate after major health update
King Charles praises Prince William, Princess Kate after major health update
The British monarch raised health concerns after he was seen with bloodshot eyes while welcoming the French president