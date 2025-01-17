Royal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s LA fires ‘Photo Op’ slammed as publicity stunt

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's recent visit to an evacuation center and food bank sparked backlash

  • January 17, 2025


Kelly Osbourne has seemingly slammed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who she claims are using the devastating Los Angeles fires as an opportunity for a "photo op."

The TV personality took to social media to express her outrage, stating that it's "disturbing" to see celebrities using other people's pain and suffering for their own publicity.

“Is it just me being my normal overthinking cynical self, or is it really disturbing to see all of these celebrities using other people’s pain and suffering as a photo op,” Kelly said in a since-deleted video.

She went on to say, "To say, ‘Look I’m helping, I’m doing this, I’m doing that? I don’t believe you help so that you can get attention for helping. I believe you just help because you want to.”

"No one asked you to come out and give hugs. Go home,” Kelly concluded.

Although, Kelly didn't mention the Duke and Duchess of Sussex by name, many of her followers inferred that her comments were directed at the couple.

One user wrote, “So you mean Megan and Harry? Yes yes yes and Jennifer garner prolly(sic).”

While another added, "Well said Meghan and Harry brought a full film crew with them for their own benefit PR stunt."

"No I agree I saw Harry and Meghan the other day it was obviously for the cameras,” the third wrote.

The backlash comes as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's recent visit to an evacuation center and food bank in Pasadena sparked backlash.

Family Ties star Justine Batemany also accused them of being "disaster tourists" and using the tragedy for their own PR gain. 

