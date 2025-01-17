Princess Leonor makes first appearance after naval training departure

Princess Leonor of Asturias is exuding charm in first appearance after beginning naval training!
The 19-year-old Princess of Spain, who kicked off her voyage just a few days ago, was spotted for the first time since her departure in the new photos shared by the Spanish Royal Family on its official Instagram handle on Friday, January 17, 2025.
In the opening snap of the carousel, the future queen of Spain can be seen making her way off the training ship in a navy uniform.
“The training ship ‘Juan Sebastián de Elcano’, on which the Princess of Asturias is making the journey as a midshipman, upon arrival at the port of Santa Cruz de Tenerife on its first stopover since leaving the port of Cádiz last Saturday,” read the translated caption which was originally penned in Spanish language.
Further in the carousel featured the princess’s photos with her fellow midshipmen, while the last slide showcased an image of the grand training ship.
It is pertinent to mention that Princess Leonor departed for her naval training on January 11.
To bid farewell to the Princess of Spain, King Felipe and Queen Letizia also made an appearance at the port, saying an emotional goodbye to their beloved daughter.