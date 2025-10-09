Kate Middleton pens meaningful message before Harry, Meghan’s big milestone

Kate Middleton has released a heart touching message just hours before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle receive a "humanitarian" award in NYC.
On Thursday, October 9, Kensington Palace released a lifechanging essay written by The Princess of Wales on Royal Foundation's official website.
The emotional message titled - The Power of Human Connection in a Distracted World, which Catherine penned as co-author alongside Professor Robert Waldinger, highlights the significance of social connections in digital age.
"The best predictor of who would live a happy, healthy life wasn’t blood pressure. It wasn’t cholesterol levels. It was the quality of their connections with other people," Catherine wrote.
She continued, "The people who were more connected to others stayed healthier and were happier throughout their lives. And it wasn’t simply about seeing more people each week. It was about having warmer, more meaningful connections. Quality trumped quantity in every measure that mattered."
The lengthy message from the future queen further highlights that "While new technology has many benefits, we must also acknowledge that it plays a complex and often troubling role in this epidemic of disconnection."
She continued, "While digital devices promise to keep us connected, they frequently do the opposite. Our smartphones, tablets, and computers have become sources of constant distraction, fragmenting our focus and preventing us from giving others the undivided attention that relationships require."
"We sit together in the same room while our minds are scattered across dozens of apps, notifications, and feeds. We’re physically present but mentally absent, unable to fully engage with the people right in front of us," the mother of three added.
Kate went on to explain, "This technological interference strikes at something fundamental: our undivided attention is the most precious gift we can give another person. Yet, increasingly, it’s the most difficult gift to offer."
"When we check our phones during conversations, scroll through social media during family dinners, or respond to e-mails while playing with our children, we’re not just being distracted, we are withdrawing the basic form of love that human connection requires," she added.
Kate's message came just hours before The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's joint appearance at the World Mental Health Day Galain in NYC - where they be presented Project Healthy Minds’ Humanitarians of the Year Award.