Meghan Markle plans dramatic UK ‘return’ before Christmas after three-years

Meghan Markle has seemingly planned a bold UK return for the first time in three-year.
As per Daily Mail's Richard Eden, the Duchess of Sussex is set to visit the UK with Prince Harry before Christman this year.
He shared, "I can disclose that the next planned move in the plot – or ‘process’ as their pals prefer to put it, suggesting a natural progression – is the couple’s first joint visit to Britain since they attended a charity engagement in September 2022, then stayed on for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral."
A source told the media outlet, “This week has definitely brought that closer. Meghan will return to Britain before the year is out.”
Mr Eden further added, "It remains to be seen whether ‘bearing humble pie’ - and eating it, presumably - is sufficient to placate the Royal Family or the British people."
Meghan's possible return to the UK was hinted at by Harry during his recent trip to Ukraine, following his four-day visit to Britain.
At that time, the Duke was asked by the Guardian plans to bring his his wife and children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to the British.
He responded, "This week has definitely brought that closer."
To note, Harry left the Royal Family with Meghan and his kids in 2020.