Princess Kate marks key Oxford visit for children after William's parenting remarks

Kate Middleton won hearts during her visit to Home-Start in Oxford as she took part in major activities

The Princess of Wales has once again embarked on a journey to help children under the age of five.

On Thursday, October 9, Kate visited Home-Start in Oxford to promote the latest initiative from her Centre for Early Childhood.

Her latest project, an animated film series, is designed to help families build social and emotional skills during a child's initial first five years. 

The move came after Prince William highlighted the importance of family in his rare TV appearance on The Reluctant Traveler.

Discussing his own upbringing, the prince talked to the host, Eugene Levy, about the effects of his parents' divorce on him.

William noted in his interview that if a child is not provided with a stable home, "you're setting them up for a bit of a hard time and a fall."

Kate's visit to Home-Start mirrored William's concerns about parenting and having a trusting bond between a child and parents.

At the centre, the mother-of-three spoke with parents and volunteers about how the mini-movies illustrate nurturing interactions and help children develop skills to navigate challenges later in life. 

For the special visit, Kate opted for a stunning three-piece olive-green tailored suit, which she paired with simple brown heels.

Princess Kate during her visit to Home-Start Oxford
Home-Start Oxford is part of a network of 175 charities supporting more than 60,000 families across the UK.

During her visit, Kate joined a training session for volunteers, exploring how the films can be used in family support groups to strengthen connections between parents and young children.

She also took part in a "Stay and Play" session, where families engaged in activities like dress-up, playdough, tea parties and crafts, while benefiting from guidance from skilled Home-Start staff.

