Princess Märtha Louise. Durek Verrett hit back at ‘lavender marriage’ claims

Princess Märtha Louise of Norway and Duriretek Verrett, have dismissed rumors suggesting their relationship is a “lavender marriage.”
On Monday, October 6, King Harald's daughter and her Hollywood shaman husband refuted the idea in a video shared to Instagram.
The couple shared a joint post start with a shot of the couple standing together as audio rolled of a voice asking, "What's a lavender marriage?" and they looked at each other.
A lavender marriage is a to describe a heterosexual marital arrangement in which one or both parties conceal their true sexuality.
The 54-year-old princess placed her hand over the camera, and accompanied by twinkling music, she and 50-year-old Durek popped back in lavender ensembles.
Social media buzz labeling their relationship a lavender marriage flashed across the video.
"Girl, I don't know if you know but you are in a lavender marriage," one message said.
"This is the greatest lavender marriage of all time," read another.
Märtha Louise tugged his lavender t-shirt and shook her head; Durek mirrored her gesture.
They returned in new outfits, with Princess Märtha Louise smiling and giving a thumbs-up.
"Ordinary isn't our thing. We just love," read another text bubble from Princess Märtha Louise's direction.
"Thought it was lavender? Plot twist. It’s just love and legacy," they captioned the video
The Norwegian princess married the spiritual guru in a three-day wedding in Norway in August 2024.
In the Rebel Royals documentary, Durek revealed he is bisexual, while Märtha Louise shared she first introduced him to her daughters — Maud, Leah, and Emma — as a friend they assumed was gay.
Durek now affectionately calls himself their “bonus dad.”