Home / Royal

King Charles honours senior Royal with touching tribute on special milestone

The British Monarch pays respect to senior Royal member on milestone event

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • |
King Charles honours senior Royal with touching tribute on special milestone
King Charles honours senior Royal with touching tribute on special milestone

King Charles' is celebrating the 90th birthday of The Duke of Kent with special honour.

The official Instagram account of the Royal Family reflected on Queen Elizabeth II's first cousin's life and work with a slew of photos.

First in line was a delightful photo of the duke with the late queen, with the description, "Born on October 9th 1935, The Duke of Kent is the grandson of King George V and was Queen Elizabeth II's first cousin."

Next up was a childhood photo of Edward, with the caption, "His Royal Highness inherited The Dukedom of Kent when he was just six years old, following the death of his father in a wartime air crash in 1942."

Then a black and while photo of the duke in a military uniform revealed, "His Royal Highness joined The Royal Military Academy Sandhurst at 18, won the Sir James Moncrieff Grierson prize for foreign languages and qualified as an interpreter of French."

This carousel also included a photo of the 90-year-old royal with a description on his military career which expands to 21 years.

Royal Family also included a delightful black-and-white photo from The Duke and Duchess of Kent's wedding in 1961.

It was captioned, "The Duke married Katharine Worsley at York Minster. Together The Duke and Duchess had three children - George, Earl of St Andrews, Lady Helen Taylor and Lord Nicholas Windsor."

The post further detailed that "The Duke of Kent has been involved with more than 140 different charities, organizations and professional bodies as a working member of the Royal Family."

"He was President of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission from 1970 to 2023, attending Remembrance events around the world," it added.

Moreover, "He has been President of the RNLI since 1969, visiting lifeboat stations to meet volunteer crews and fundraisers supporting their lifesaving work."

You Might Like:

Kate Middleton blames screentime for 'disconnection' and family troubles

Kate Middleton blames screentime for 'disconnection' and family troubles
The Princess of Wales warns parents against the rise of screen time and gadgets in a groundbreaking essay

Princess Kate marks key Oxford visit for children after William's parenting remarks

Princess Kate marks key Oxford visit for children after William's parenting remarks
Kate Middleton won hearts during her visit to Home-Start in Oxford as she took part in major activities

King Charles celebrates big milestone after documentary announcement

King Charles celebrates big milestone after documentary announcement
King Charles III steps out with wife Queen Camilla to mark a major milestone in Scotland

Princess Märtha Louise. Durek Verrett hit back at ‘lavender marriage’ claims

Princess Märtha Louise. Durek Verrett hit back at ‘lavender marriage’ claims
King Harald's daughter and her Hollywood shaman husband addressed the lavender marriage claims in new video

Prince Hussein, Rajwa visit France amid chaos over PM Lecornu’s resignation

Prince Hussein, Rajwa visit France amid chaos over PM Lecornu’s resignation
The Crown Prince Couple of Jordan, Hussein and Rajwa, meet President Emmanuel Macron as France hit with political turmoil

Kate Middleton pens meaningful message before Harry, Meghan’s big milestone

Kate Middleton pens meaningful message before Harry, Meghan’s big milestone
Kate Middleton drops personal message hours before Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bag huge honour

Princess Beatrice makes joyous appearance amid Fergie, Andrew’s fresh scandal

Princess Beatrice makes joyous appearance amid Fergie, Andrew’s fresh scandal
The Princess of York's parents were under strict scrutiny after Jeffrey Epstein emails resurfaced

Buckingham Palace makes big announcement about Charles amid William’s rift

Buckingham Palace makes big announcement about Charles amid William’s rift
The British Royal Family shares major update about King Charles amid his ongoing strain with Prince William

King Charles marks Duke of Kent’s 90th birthday with surprise announcement

King Charles marks Duke of Kent’s 90th birthday with surprise announcement
King Charles announces grand celebration for Duke of Kent as he celebrates milestone birthday

Kate Middleton speaks on ‘family’ dynamics as Andrew, Sarah scandals rock Palace

Kate Middleton speaks on ‘family’ dynamics as Andrew, Sarah scandals rock Palace
The Princess of Wales opens up on relationships with the family as Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew cause chaos in Royal Family

Prince William makes huge demand to King Charles after secret Balmoral meeting

Prince William makes huge demand to King Charles after secret Balmoral meeting
The Prince of Wales gives new tension to King Charles after peace talks in Balmoral

Prince William fulfils key duty on King Charles’ behalf amid ongoing strain

Prince William fulfils key duty on King Charles’ behalf amid ongoing strain
King Charles is reportedly on non-speaking terms with Prince William following his subtle criticism of the monarch