King Charles honours senior Royal with touching tribute on special milestone

King Charles' is celebrating the 90th birthday of The Duke of Kent with special honour.
The official Instagram account of the Royal Family reflected on Queen Elizabeth II's first cousin's life and work with a slew of photos.
First in line was a delightful photo of the duke with the late queen, with the description, "Born on October 9th 1935, The Duke of Kent is the grandson of King George V and was Queen Elizabeth II's first cousin."
Next up was a childhood photo of Edward, with the caption, "His Royal Highness inherited The Dukedom of Kent when he was just six years old, following the death of his father in a wartime air crash in 1942."
Then a black and while photo of the duke in a military uniform revealed, "His Royal Highness joined The Royal Military Academy Sandhurst at 18, won the Sir James Moncrieff Grierson prize for foreign languages and qualified as an interpreter of French."
This carousel also included a photo of the 90-year-old royal with a description on his military career which expands to 21 years.
Royal Family also included a delightful black-and-white photo from The Duke and Duchess of Kent's wedding in 1961.
It was captioned, "The Duke married Katharine Worsley at York Minster. Together The Duke and Duchess had three children - George, Earl of St Andrews, Lady Helen Taylor and Lord Nicholas Windsor."
The post further detailed that "The Duke of Kent has been involved with more than 140 different charities, organizations and professional bodies as a working member of the Royal Family."
"He was President of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission from 1970 to 2023, attending Remembrance events around the world," it added.
Moreover, "He has been President of the RNLI since 1969, visiting lifeboat stations to meet volunteer crews and fundraisers supporting their lifesaving work."