Princess Kate issues ‘strong’ statement before Harry, Meghan receive award

Kate Middleton shares special message amid Meghan Markle UK return speculations

  By Hafsa Noor
Kate Middleton has released a “strong” statement before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle receive award at important event in NYC.

On Thursday, the Princess of Wales shared an emotional message via Instagram, hours before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend the World Mental Health Day Gala.

The future Queen stated, “Attention is the most basic form of love. In our increasingly distracted world, it has never been more important to hold on to what truly connects us - to ourselves, to one another, and to the world around us.”

Kate noted, “Thank you to Home-Start and the Rose Hill Community Centre in Oxford for today and for all you do to nurture strong connections in the community,” before adding her initial “C.”

On October 9, she visited Home-Start in Oxford to promote the latest initiative from her Centre for Early Childhood.

During the outing, Princess Kate spoke with parents and volunteers to nurture brain development in young kids.

While sharing details about the visit, Kensington Palace shared, “A brilliant visit to @homestartoxford where volunteers are being trained to use the @Earlychildhood animation series in their work supporting families with young children.”

For the special outing,  Kate donned a gorgeous olive green suit created by Victoria Beckham.

