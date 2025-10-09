Home / Royal

Zoe Ball reveals Prince William penned letter to her dying mum

The British broadcaster shed light on the Prince of Wales' kind gesture in her 'Dig It' podcast

  By Hania Jamil
Prince William's "beautiful" gesture to Zoe Ball's mother in the last few weeks of her life was recently shared by the Radio 2 presenter.

Her mum, Julia, died in April 2024, at the age of 74, after battling cancer.

Speaking to Jo Whiley on their Dig It! podcast, Zoe noted, "Prince William wrote to me when my mum was poorly. He wrote the most beautiful letter, and he wrote to me again after we lost mum."

Zoe revealed that she read the letter from the Prince of Wales, whose own family was going through challenges at the time due to King Charles and Kate Middleton's cancer diagnoses, to her mum and brother.

"And I thought it was so kind of him to take the time to write. And it meant the world to her. She loved that letter," she added.

The BBC Radio star was reminded of the prince's kind gesture after watching his interview with comedy actor Eugene Levy on Apple TV+ for The Reluctant Traveler.

Besides that, Zoe had previously spoken about forming a close relationship with her mother after 14 years of estrangement.

Zoe was two when her parents divorced, and she was raised by her dad, the children's TV presenter Johnny Ball, and her stepmother Di.

