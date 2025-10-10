Home / Royal

King Charles, Prince William join forces in rare appearance for climate crisis

The Prince of Wales is set to attend the COP30 Leaders Summit in Brazil on behalf of the monarch

King Charles and Prince William made a rare joint appearance in London to support the upcoming COP30 climate summit.

On Thursday, October 9, Charles and William were photographed at the Natural History Museum for "Countdown to COP30", the annual climate change summit that will take place in November.

It has been reported that political leaders from all over the globe, climate activists and big corporations will gather in Brazil for the United Nations talks, which aim to put forward a more direct and immediate plan of action against the climate crisis.

Kensington Palace has also confirmed that the prince will join the COP30 Leaders Summit on behalf of the monarch in Belem on November 6.

This is also because he will already be in Brazil that week for his fifth annual Earthshot Prize Award in Rio de Janeiro.

Charles has for years campaigned about the environment and sustainability, well before the issue became mainstream, and has attended many previous COP meetings.

During the countdown event, the father-son duo met the Brazilian ambassador to London and viewed displays which showcased British-developed solutions for climate change.

This also marked the first time King Charles and Prince William appeared together publicly amid speculation about a rumoured feud. 

